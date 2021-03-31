Terry Lee Clark, 68, of Norman, OK, died March 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at the Gettysburg Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Terry Clark, originally of Gettysburg, her mother Doreen Bistis of Duluth, MN, her four children Jenny (David), Christina (JJ), Andrea (Kyle), and Matthew (Ashlie), siblings Pete, James, and Pam, and the Clark family.

Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary (www.vondelsmithmortuary.com) and Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg have been entrusted with Terry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)