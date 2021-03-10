Feb. 11, 1953 - March 5, 2021

On March 5, 2021 Terry Lee Clark of Norman, OK died at the age of 68, surrounded by family.

Terry was born in Ft. Sam Houston, TX on Feb. 11, 1953 to James (Jim) Paul and Doreen JoAnn Bistis (Kainz).

Terry grew up in a military family traveling the world from one Air Force base to another. Her travels took her from Canada to Japan, but her favorite home was a small town on the west coast, Roseville, CA. Terry graduated from Proctor High School near Duluth, MN where she later met her husband Terrance (Terry) James Clark of Gettysburg, SD.

Terry and Terry met on a blind date and were soon married in 1979. They began their life together in Duluth, MN. They soon continued their travels to Honolulu, HI at Hickam Air Force Base. From there Terry made their homes comfortable and cozy in Lubbock, TX, Chanute, IL, Hahn Air Force Base, Germany, Bellevue, NE, Fairborn, OH, back to Bellevue, NE; and in 2004, after 27 years of military adventures, finally settling down in Norman, OK. They had five children during this time, Jennifer Jeanne (Clark) Vaught, Christina Marie (Clark) Hardy, Andrea Dawn (Clark) Kelly, Matthew Terrance Clark, and Corey Mark Clark.

In addition to traveling, Terry loved to cook, dance, and take care of everyone around her. She enjoyed dancing over 15 Ballroom and Country dance steps, her favorites being the Country Two Step and Latin Rumba. She was the center point of her family and was very passionate about keeping everyone connected and staying connected with each other. Terry loved going to visit family and vacation in Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Padre Island, TX. The beach was her favorite place to relax.

She was full of laughter, love, and had a huge heart, ready to give you all the love one could offer. Above all, her 9 grandchildren brought her the most joy, visiting and chatting with them whenever she could. She showered them with love and the best gifts only a Grandmother could provide.

She dreamed of one day sitting peacefully by a lake with all her family and grandkids sharing memories of a lifetime. We will miss her every day and love her more than words can express, but know she is with us always.

Terry is survived by her mom Doreen Bistis of Duluth, MN; her husband Terry of (Gettysburg, SD) Norman OK, her four children Jenny (husband David, grandchildren Nick, Cierra, Dakota, and Kaitlyn Vaught), Christina (husband JJ, grandchildren William, Molly and Collin Hardy) both of the Omaha, NE area, Andrea (husband Kyle, grandchildren Jayci, Kadance and Paisley Kelly) and Matthew (Ashli Steele, grandchild Mackenzie) both of the Norman, OK area; her brothers Pete Bistis (wife Linda) of Mosinee, WS; James Bistis (wife Cindy) of Clouquet, MN; her sister Pam Neely (husband Rick) of Harlingen, TX.

Terry was preceded in death by her son Corey Clark, sister Lynn Gregorich, and father James Bistis.

We will be having a memorial service Wednesday, March 10 at 12 p.m. at Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary at South Lakes in Oklahoma City, OK. In addition a graveside service will be held in April 2021 in Gettysburg, SD.

To leave condolences online visit vondelsmithmortuary.com

A virtual option will be available for family and friends who would like view a recording of services later Wednesday afternoon by visiting the Book of Memories in the Photos/Videos Webcast Section