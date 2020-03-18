Terry Shawgo

Terry Ross Shawgo, 70, of Onida, died March 11, 2020, at Prairie Heights Healthcare in Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 18 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Faulkton with Father Christopher Hughes officiating.

Terry Ross Shawgo was born May 12, 1949 to Don and Dorothy (Gross) Shawgo, spending his childhood in Gettysburg and Faulkton, SD. He graduated from Faulkton High School in 1967 and graduated from Northern State University in 1971.

Terry worked in banking and bookkeeping with the majority of his career spent at Chase Ford and Lamb Motor in Onida.

He is survived by his sister, Donna (Dennis) Darrington, Waubay.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials honoring Terry can be made out to the Sully Buttes Booster Club, the Faulkton Cemetery Association, or the American Diabetes Association. Luce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.