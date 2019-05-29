Terry Stocker, 64, died May 11, 2019 at his home in Rapid City.

Terry Ray Stocker was born June 18, 1954 at Huron, SD to Lyle LaVerne and Anna Marie (Jakobsen) Stocker. The family moved to Rapid City where Terry graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1972 before attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND. He spent his entire career at drafting and architecture.

Survivors include his brother Donald Stocker of Clancy, MT.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Dennis Stocker. His grandfather was George Stocker, longtime blacksmith in Gettysburg.

A service was held May 29 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City followed by a reception at the American Legion Post #22.