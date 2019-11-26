The elementary fall concert was held at the GHS gym on Friday, Nov. 22, featuring vocal and instrumental selections performed by the students. The kindergarten class pretended to look in the pet store window for the perfect little pet while singing the song How Much is that Doggy in the Window, ending it with the plea, “Please, Mom!” Pictured are (back row, l to r) Nash Fischer (Tyler and Kelsey), Devin Holleran (Tember Johnson/Alex Holleran), Chiles Heien (Tricia and Cory), Corbin Lehman (Casey and Aime), Kashera Jones (Joie and Miles), Emma Lake (Margot and Ryan). Middle row: Gerhard Otten (David and Heather), Noah Goebel (Andrea and Jeff), Wyatt Beringer (Eddie and Jenna), Kolson Hawkinson (Kyle and Kristen), Henley Joachim (Beth and Justin). Front row: Jackson Langer (James and Jaymi), Turner Cronin (Nikki and Casey), Kyson Buthe (Christa and Derek), Sydnee Stevens (Tracy and Shane), Olli Valdez (Kerri and Bryce Hall), Sutton Harer (Heidi and Justin), Max Asencio (Jazmine and Christopher).