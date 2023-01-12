EDITORIAL

There are lots of topics being discussed in our world this week. Where to start? I suppose I could address that which we now know as our new United State’s Congress and make fun of the 15 rounds of voting it took to seat a leader. Or address the acts of desperation to gain votes or the “any pulse will do” mentality when giving the oath of office.

But that would be too easy, if not expected from me.

I could explore how the exhausting 15th vote to elect the new Speaker of the House happened right around the same time as last call on a Friday night. Those who have made it past the “last call” days understand that may not be when truly good decisions are historically made.

I’ll try to use better judgement before making that jab.

I supposed I could share some of the snotty comments made to me about concessions made by the new Speaker, like promising the congressman from Florida that he would baby-sit his girlfriends, or offering to teach the representative from Colorado to read — funny stuff, based on true stories.

Maybe we could address giving plum positions on committees to people who have not earned them through experience or skill but instead have been rewarded for being bullies, who will now have a consequential say in governing our country. Maybe we can imagine the foot stomping or breath holding to be seen when they don’t get their way — but I guess we’ve already been witness.

What we may want to do is re-think our two-party system.

Does it seem to be working anymore? Should we give some consideration to voting for individuals over party loyalty? We’ve seen concerns raised, even in our conservative state, about choices made on candidates at the convention without input from the voters. Should we allow ourselves to be so driven by a boogie man style of fear that prevents our heads, and more importantly truth, or science, or not the internet, from knowing that it’s not a good idea to vote for things like people who won’t answer questions about their job or want us to go back to hand counted ballots?

Maybe it’s time for us to do things that aren’t so easy.

Take care.