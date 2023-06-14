The big trip

With all the guests coming to town next week, it made me think back to the first big trip my mom took us on when I was little. We were going to spend the night in a hotel for the first time.

It was quite a big deal and we children tried to be on our best behavior, although Mom might argue that we weren’t always up to par.

The man at the counter asked her some questions as we checked in…where was she from, make and model of the car.. that sort of thing.

Then he asked how many would be staying in the room.

“There will be three of us,” she told him.

“Children?” he asked.

“Oh, yes, ages five and six,” she answered.

“Animals?” he asked.

“Oh, no,” Mom said earnestly. “They’re actually quite well behaved.” molly

