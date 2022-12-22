THE BOOKSHELF

Potter County Library 205 W. Commercial Ave., Suite 103 in Gettysburg

New books are continually being added to the collections at the Potter County Library. Some of the latest acquisitions include:

• The House on Mulberry Street by Sharon Owens

• The Devil’s Half Acre by Kristen Green

• More Than a Hobby by David Green

• The Day After Roswell by Col. Philip J. Corso, Ret.

• Horse by Geraldine Brooks

• Bancroft’s Banco by Nelson Nye (Western)

• The Kiowa Verdict by Cynthia Haseloff (Western)

• God’s Pocket by Ken Hodgson (Western)

• The Broken Bow by Larry D. Sweazy (Western)

• To the Gates of Hell by David Nix (Western)

• Roll the Wagons by William Heuman (Western)

• The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

• The Enchantress Returns by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

• A Grimm Warning by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

• Beyond the Kingdoms by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

• An Author’s Odyssey by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

• Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer (Young Adult Land of Stories series)

Stop by and check out your local library. See all the library has to offer you!