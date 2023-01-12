THE BOOKSHELF

Potter County Library 205 W. Commercial Ave., Suite 103 in Gettysburg

• Open for your reading pleasure and information needs: weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – every day including the noon hour.

• Closed: All Federal holidays, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Closed every Saturday.

• Bookmobile travels to Hoven on the first Wed. of each month. Books are available daily at the Hoven Senior Center.

• Wireless Hotspot. Public Internet. Handicapped-accessible.

• Library Board meetings are the 4th Tues. of odd months at 8:15 a.m.

• Book Club meets the last Tuesday of most months at 2 p.m.

• Phone 765-9518. Email: pclibrary@venturecomm.net

• On the web 24/7: https://pottercounty. yoursdlibrary.org

• On Facebook at Potter County Library at Gettysburg, SD

New books are continually being added to the collections at the Potter County Library. Some of the latest acquisitions include:

• The Resemblance by Lauren Nossett

• Peril by Paris by Rhys Bowen (Royal Spyness series)

• All the Broken Places by John Boyne

• Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich (Stephanie Plum series)

• The Whittiers by Danielle Steel

• The Edge of Lost by Kristina McMorris

• Triple Cross by James Patterson (Alex Cross series)

• The Medici Murders by David Hewsom (Venetian Mystery series)

• Family Tree by Barbara Delinsky

• Killing the Legends by Bill O’Reilly

• Defending Alice by Richard Stratton

• Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

• A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Gamache series)

• One Day in December by Josie Silver

• The Cloisters by Katy Hays

• Welcome to the Game by Craig Henderson

• The Lindbergh Nanny by Mariah Fredericks

• No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Jack Reacher series

• Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

• Never Lie by Frieda McFadden

• Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4 a Day by Leanne Brown

• Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Bosch/Ballard series)

Stop by and check out your local library. See all the library has to offer you!

Do you have a computer, laptop, iPad, iPod, iPhone, smartphone, Nook, Kindle, or any android device? If you do, and you are not yet using our free e-book and audiobook collection at Libby/Overdrive/South Dakota Titles to Go, we want you to stop in and get connected as soon as possible. Feel free to stop in any time during normal business hours. We can’t wait to help you “get your life in Overdrive!”

