PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Rainy weather on Saturday didn’t stop the shots given at the Avera Missouri River Health Cen- ter. There were 150 flu shots given during the drive-through vaccination clinic that was held at the hospital parking lot on Oct. 9. Staff from the medical center had to move the service from the west side of the building to the south side, where the awning helped keep them dry during the afternoon rain.