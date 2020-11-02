The final countdown to election

With the general election just days away, the Potter County Auditor’s office has been busy preparing for the big day. As of Monday, there were 553 requests for absentee ballots, and 422 already returned. When the absentee ballot comes into the office, the bar code on the envelope is scanned and the signature is compared to what is on file with the office, then the envelope is secured until election day when it will be counted. If there is a question about the signature, it is reviewed by the Resolution Board. Auditor Shawna Shaw and deputy auditor Darian Tanner agree that the signatures matched as they received another ballot for the general election.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS