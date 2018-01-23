The Wright stuff…

Andy and Tracy Wright of Gettysburg earned the winner’s pullovers with their 5K times of 22:44 and 26:07 during the fourth annual Tolstoy Wind Chiller on Saturday, Jan. 20. They were among the 35 to 40 participants to come out on a nice winter day to raise funds for the Labs for Liberty program. This year the run also had “virtual” participants, who ran the distance at their locations. The Wrights are pictured with 11 month old Archie, a Labs For Liberty service-dog-in-training. Archie will be paired with his PTSD-challenged veteran in Oklahoma later this year. Another Gettysburg runner, Kari Zeigler, finished in third place.