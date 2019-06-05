Thelma Hepper, 91, of Gettysburg, SD, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, SD.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 11 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with burial in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., Monday, June 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gettysburg. There will also be a special tribute to her son, Mark Hepper, who died May 9 in Layton, Utah.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Thelma’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)