There’s no stopping this mom!

There was no stopping Kelsey Fischer during the Tolstoy Windchiller 5K run/walk, as she helped maneuver her son Daxton on his bike, while pushing son Croix, who enjoyed the ride from the stroller. Meanwhile the older kids, son Nash and daughter Charlie were making their way through the windchiller event with their dad, Tyler. This picture summed up “mom” life, as the family came out on a winter day to help raise funds for the Labs for Liberty program to help military veterans.

PHOTO COURTESY WINDCHILLER