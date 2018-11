Theresa Louella Frost, 92, of Gettysburg died Nov. 18, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Gettysburg.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Nov. 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Theresa’s arrangements.