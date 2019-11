Gettysburg High School senior Hunter Eide earned third place in the Environmental Sciences/Natural Resources Division 5 of the National FFA Agriscience Fair. The event was held as part of the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo held Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. He is the son of Gerri and Shon Eide, of Gettysburg. Watch next week’s edition of the News for a story on his national award that involved experiments with Chinook Salmon eggs.