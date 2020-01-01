This week in Battler sports

The Battlers are busy this month, with the boys heading to Ft. Pierre on Thursday for a basketball game. On Saturday, the wrestlers head to Salem for the McCook Central match, and the basketball teams have a double header in Leola starting at 1 p.m.

School starts on Monday and on Tuesday the Battler boys will host Mobridge/Pollock starting with the JV at 6:30. If you can’t make it to the game on Jan. 7, you can catch the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com or on Venture cable channel 387.