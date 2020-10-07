Aug. 1, 1949 - Sept. 12, 2020

Thomas “Tom” Ryerson, died in Casper, Wyoming on Sept. 12, 2020. Tom was born Aug. 1, 1949 in Aberdeen, SD to Gilbert and Ruth Ryerson.

He graduated from Gettysburg High School with the class of 1967. Tom served in the United States Army primarily stationed in Germany. He then worked in the oil field for 40 years.

Tom accepted Christ in 1976 and was baptized in the Niobrara River in Gordon, Nebraska. He and his family moved to Casper in 1989.

Tom was proceeded in death by his father, Gilbert Ryerson and mother, Ruth Ryerson, and his sister, Cathy Virgo.

Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, LuAnne Ryerson of Casper. Tom is also survived by his children, Rauni Long (husband Brad Long), Jennifer Ryerson Heaton (husband Shannon Heaton), and Michael Ryerson, all of Casper; his grandchildren, Jordon Long (wife Savannah Long), Jacob Long, Haylee Ryerson, Brianna Heaton, Roanen Heaton, great-grandson Asher Long, and his brother, Tim Ryerson.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, a small private ceremony will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home of Casper, WY.