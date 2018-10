It is time to get flu shots before the influenza season hits.

Influenza vaccinations are offered at Community Care Clinic in Gettysburg. This year there are two types of shots, including the regular flu shot and a limited availability of high dose flu shots which are for high risk patients.

See the ad on page 7 of the News for times available for appointments, or call the clinic at 765-2273 (CARE) to schedule an appointment for the flu shot.