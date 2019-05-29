Time to bring new medical center to Gettysburg

Since the new Avera Missouri River Health Center fundraising efforts kicked off on Feb. 21, Gettysburg and the surrounding community raised over $2 million. With just a few days left to contribute to the building project, now is the time to make your pledge to the project.

The proposed facility will be an asset for many in north-central South Dakota. The new health care facility will offer enhanced, coordinated care for residents in Gettysburg and surrounding communities including inpatient care, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion, emergency services, physical therapy and routine checkups.

“We are closer each day to reaching the needed $3 million to fund the new health center. The support has been tremendous,” said Robert Sheckler, Administrator at Avera Gettysburg Hospital. “Now we need your help to reach this goal. Every dollar counts.”

“With your help, we can enhance health care services available locally. Together we can make a difference for people who choose to live in rural South Dakota. Geography should not impede access to essential medical care.”

Avera Health announced plans to raise funds for a new 21,800 square-foot medical center in February, committing $9 million to the $12 million project. The Avera Gettysburg Foundation launched a capital campaign with the goal to have $3 million committed in pledges and cash gifts by June 1 in order to make the project a reality and begin construction this fall.

Your investment today ensures we are able to keep quality health services available in rural settings. If you can’t give today, make a pledge to be paid over the next few years. To submit a pledge, contact the Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593 or donate online at www.avera.org/support/st-marys-foundation/gettysburg-building-project

Ways to Contribute

Please consult with your financial adviser to find a personal best approach for your philanthropic gifts.

Some options are: • Bonds • Cash • IRA tax-free donations • Gift Annuities • Gifts by wills or trusts • Gifts of grain or commodities • Life estates • Life insurance • Stocks