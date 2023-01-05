Timing is everything

EDITORIAL

While watching the NFL Monday night football game, fans were shocked to see a 24-year-old player make a tackle, stand up, then drop backwards to the field.

That was the last play of the game.

Reports indicated that what may have happened resulted from a hit to his chest during the tackle; a hit made hard enough and directly enough at the exact moment in the cycle of a beating heart that it made the beating stop.

That’s hard to wrap one’s head around. It suggests that just a few moments in a different direction would have changed the outcome. Since he had immediate and top notch medical care, his heart was started again, and as of this writing, the player is alive.

The unusual combination of the perfectly terrible timing is thought to happen perhaps 30 times a year, and more often to youngsters playing sports — maybe not stepping off the plate in time before being hit in the chest by a baseball, or taking a hit on the receiving end of a soccer ball kick.

All are considered popular versions of “America’s pastimes.” All come with an element of risk. But such is life. We couldn’t imagine telling healthy young people not to go outside and play because there might be a chance that at the exact moment their hearts were in the exact point of a heartbeat when they might get bonked in the chest that it could make it stop.

Think of all the fun they would be robbed up to that point? Or do you think about the “what ifs” that would be robbed from the future?

It seems like a good opportunity to have some dinner table discussions. Maybe being able to go outside and play needs to come with some additional life skills, like basic knowledge of how to start your teammate’s heart — just in case. Maybe the most important thing is to use accidents like this to make life a little less scary — to help understand how rare such accidents are, but how to help if they do. Maybe it’s an opportunity to understand how fragile life can be, but how wonderful it is to enjoy.

Several years ago, the 10-year-old son of my old college friend was playing football when he took a hit on a tackle. He got up, gave his dad a “thumbs up” to the sidelines, and dropped. A few hours later, his parents said their good-byes and turned off the machines. His organs were shared to help make life easier for others.

They kept going to his team’s football games.

It does seem that life is fragile, but it also needs to be lived.

Take care.

Now for a complete subject jump —

Here’s one of my favorite lines from today. While in the county commission meeting, elected officials were preparing to be sworn in for their upcoming term. Sheriff Curt Hamburger was in the group, and his son, Ben, who is a sixth grader, was waiting in the room with him. It was commented that Sheriff Hamburger had done this a few times, and he in turn joked that his son was not born the first time the Sheriff was sworn in to his office.

Craig Smith, who has served as the county’s State’s Attorney for a bunch of years nodded toward the 80-plus-year-old Register of Deeds and with a grin reminded the group that none of us were the first time Dugger was sworn in! In case we have questions…

I got an email last week from a woman who graduated from GHS in 1974. When she was in high school, she was elected as the Register of Deeds for student government day, and got to spend it with Elaine Storkson, better known as Dugger.

At that time, Dugger only had 17 years experience working in the courthouse. That was 48 years ago.

The email went on to tell me how much she loved working with our Potter County Register of Deeds, and even when the assignment was finished, she still spent time in the office. She told me that she tries to stop in to see her whenever a trip home happens, and was hoping there would be some big hurrah to mark the end of Dugger’s time on the second floor. But that’s not the way it ended.

At 81, Dugger was elected for another term, but sometimes life makes way for other plans, and after being sworn into her office on Tuesday, she announced her retirement which made way for the new guard to take up the mantle. Those are tough shoes to fill. Institutional knowledge is precious, to be sure, and I’ve tapped into Dugger’s life experience many times over the years since my early days at the PCN in the 1980s. That’s back when she was just reaching the half-way point in her career.

Serving as an elected official is never easy, but a precious few do make it easy for the rest of us. Thanks for that, Dugger! Enjoy a much deserved retirement — but keep the phone close…we might have questions!

Molly@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180 P.S. Thanks to Wanda G for sharing your nice memory.