Tiny dancers take stage at science fair

Sixth grader Faith Goebel (Andrea and Jeff) gives a demonstration during the science fair to Isaac Full, farm bill biologist with Pheasants Forever, who helped judge the science fair competition. The event was held at the Gettysburg school on Wednesday, March 4. Students in the sixth grade put together science projects for the competition, and members of the fifth grade gave presentations that were critiqued by the seventh grade science class. This project showed how a homopolar motor could be used with magnets, batteries, and copper wire fashioned in the shape of little dancer that could spin around the batteries. The project earned the award for Most Growth in a Project.