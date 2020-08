Dalton Fuerst (Jim Iversen) donned his Battler mask and tipped his hat as he was greeted by school aide Amy Hartung for a temperature check on his way to start his junior year at GHS. Classes got underway on Thursday, Aug. 20, with students and staff taking steps to stay safe from the coronavirus with new protocols in place to stay healthy and stop the spread of the virus. Dalton is one of 225 students who started the school year.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS