Tired kids

Students at the Gettysburg school competed in the FFA Ag Olympics at the gym on Friday, Feb. 28. Seventh grader Leo Aesoph (Amanda Aesoph/Clint Aesoph), freshman Owen Rausch (Nick Rausch/Aimee Townsend), sophomore Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens), and junior Rick Dahlquist (Val and Ron) were on a roll as they competed in the tire relay event. In addition to the friendly competition on Friday, the FFA also hosted the annual Businessman’s Breakfast and some students even drove tractors to school. See inside for more from National FFA Week.