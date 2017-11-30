‘Tis the Sea-Sun…

The Corey Brown family took home first place honors from the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night with their Tropical Christmas themed float. With everything from hula dancers to volleyball players, their lively float played Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” Hawaiian Christmas song as it drove through the streets. The float, driven by Corey Brown, included Karen, Reagan, Harrison, Madison, and Kennedy Brown, and Karen’s sister, Amy Palumbo and children Abbey and Casey who were visiting from Potomac, MD.