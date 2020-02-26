‘To Laugh is to Live!’ coming to Gettysburg Saturday night

The High Plains Concert Series is giving folks a reason to laugh on Leap Day with world class entertainment coming to the Legion Building in Gettysburg.

“To Laugh is to Live!” is the program coming to town on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Billed as “daring artistry and comic bedlam,” the show promises to be fun for the whole family. It features Kenny Ahern, who has toured the planet for over 20 years as a family entertainer. He was a member of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, along with numerous productions in theatres, county fairs, and schools across the country.

The evening will appeal to young and old alike, and show goers are reminded that membership tickets are available at the door. If students bought a ticket for the last concert series show in the fall, that is a season ticket, so be sure to bring it to the program on Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Memberships are good for shows in Gettysburg, Mobridge, Redfield, Pierre, and Huron.