Tolstoy Windchiller 5K planned for Jan. 21 to raise funds for Labs for Liberty foundation

Since 2015, on the third Saturday of January, Tolstoy, SD, population 37, swells 3 to 4 times its usual size in anticipation of the Tolstoy Windchiller 5K. The race is held to raise money for the foundation, Labs for Liberty—a non-profit that raises, trains, and gifts service dogs to military veterans.

On that day, area residents, relatives from several hundred miles away, farmers in coveralls, families pushing baby strollers, and high school cross-country team members show up, regardless of weather, to support our mission.

What is it that draws these people of all ages, to walk and run in weather that may be 10 below at race time? There is camaraderie, conversation, and delicious knoephla soup, but that could be found inside in a more hospitable environment.

These people come to champion the cause. Every person there knows or loves someone who has served. Every person appreciates the sacrifices of military members. They come as a way to empower those who have served; to help provide them with a means to a new normal, that of a fulfilling life, accompanied by their service dog.

The funds they have raised over the years totals over $52,300 to help those who have served find comfort from a service dog.

Your 2023 Finish Line Dogs

This year the Windchiller ended up sponsoring 2 pups. And you’ll get to meet them both at the 2023 finish line! Bred by Hunters Point Kennel, of Marshalltown, Iowa, the March 31 pups have some similarities. But they are not litter mates and each definitely has his own distinct personality! Semper will be going to Ethan, a Marine veteran from Colorado. Scout will be Texas-bound to Brandon, also a Marine veteran. They will be paired sometime this summer. Make plans to participate in the upcoming event, and watch next week’s edition of the PCNews for details on how to be part of this program through donations, running, walking, or helping spread the word.

-information provided by Joan

Nold, Labs For Liberty, Co-

Founder/President