Potter County News

Tolstoy Windchiller 5K set for Saturday

9th annual event raises funds for Labs for Liberty to provide service dogs to military veterans.

By Rachel Masteller | on January 19, 2023

It’s go time, in Tolstoy, this weekend!

The 9th annual Tolstoy Windchiller 5K will get underway this Saturday, Jan. 21. The starting gun will go off at 10 a.m. for a surprisingly large group of hardy runners and walkers who have registered for the trek down the Tolstoy Trail.

T-shirts and dog tag medals have all been or- dered, along with seasonably decent weather. While organizers can never guarantee Mother Nature’s weekend weather plans, they can promise a bowl of warm knoefla in the Tolstoy Community Center, post-race.

All proceeds benefit Labs for Liberty, a nonprofit that provides fully-trained service dogs to military veterans. Race day entries are welcome. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to Tolstoy Windchiller on Facebook or text or call Katie at 605-769-1570 or Joann at 605-769-1906.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *