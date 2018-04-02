Tournament champions…

The Potter County Battlers were the Queen City Classic champions for boys 10th and 11th grade division. The 29th annual basketball tourney was held in Spearfish the weekend of March 23-25. The team won their first game against the Bruins, a Rapid City team by 52-18. In the next round they defeated the Douglas Patriots, which is an AA school, by a score of 62-36, and went on to beat St. Thomas Moore, an A school, by a score of 57-40 for the championship. Pictured are (standing, l to r) coach Kris Nafziger, Cole Nafziger (Kris and Deb), Dylan Drew (Sheri Drew and Deryk Drew), Shad Sharp (Missy Brown), Dawson Simon (Diane and Pat), Calen Decker (Kari and Rick), coach Pat Simon. Front row: Kayden Ahlemeier (Kevin Ahlemeier and Jamie Ahlemeier), Taylor Frost (Cindy and Don), Peyton Drew (Sheri Drew and Deryk Drew), Kolten Kirby (Kelly and Renee).