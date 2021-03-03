Tourney time

It’s tournament time for basketball fans, and the Potter County Battlers are in the midst of Region 2B tourney play this week. Although the paper was on the press before the end of the game on Tuesday night against North Central, here’s the potential lineup for the week. If the Battlers went on to win that game on Tuesday, they will play on Friday night at the GHS gym at 7 p.m. against the winner of the Highmore/Harrold vs. Herreid/Selby Area game. The winner of Friday’s game heads into the SoDak 16 on their way to the State B tournament in Aberdeen. Pictured are Battlers (l to r) Kayden Ahlemeier (Kevin Ahlemeier/Jamie Ahlemeier), Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens), and Seth Sharp (Missy and Danny Meinke).

PHOTO BY MIKE AHLEMEIER