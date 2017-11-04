Town of Lebanon 2018 Budget Appropriations Ordinance

Ordinance #74 “2018” Budget Appropriations Ordinance.

An ordinance making appropriations for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2018 and levying property tax for the year 2016.

Be it ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota.

Section 1. That the following sums of money, or as much therefore as may be authorized by law, as may be needed for deemed to be necessary to defray expenses and liabilities of the town and the same is hereby appropriated for the corporate purposes and objects of said town here after specified of the fiscal year commencing on the First day of January 2018 and ending on the Thirty-first day of December 2018.

General Fund: 2018

*410 General Government

411.5 Contingency $5,000.00

414 Financial Administration 34,100.00

==========

Total General Government $39,100.00

*420 Public Safety

422 Fire $500.00

==========

Total Public Safety $500.00

*430 Public Works

431 Hwys, Streets & Lights $9,000.00

432 Sanitation & Dumps 500.00

==========

Total Public Works $9,500.00

*450 Culture & Recreation

452 Parks/ 456 Auditorium $9,000.00

==========

Total Culture & Recreation $9,000.00

*491 Misc. (Publishing Fees & Building Repair) $9,500.00

GENERAL FUNDS TOTAL APPROPRIATIONS

*410 GENERAL GOVERNMENT $39,100.00

*420 PUBLIC SAFETY 500.00

*430 PUBLIC WORKS 9,500.00

*450 CULTURE & RECREATION 9,000.00

*491 MISC. 9,500.00

==========

TOTAL BUDGET $67,600.00

Be it further ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota.

Section 2. That a summary of the appropriated amounts and means of financing them be attached to said ordinance.

General Fund: 2018

310 TAXES $37,500.00

330 INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 25,000.00

340 CHARGES FOR GOODS & SERVICES 100.00

360 MISC REVENUE 5,000.00

==========

TOTAL MEANS OF FINANCE $67,600.00

Be it further ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota

Section 3. The Finance Officer is hereby authorized and directed to certify said tax levy to the County Auditor of Potter Co. State of South Dakota to the end that the same be spread and assessed as provided by law.

2018

ENTERPRISE FUNDS: LIQUOR FUND SEWER FUND

CASH BALANCE – EST. REVENUE $110,000.00 $10,000.00

LESS APPROPRIATIONS-EXPENSES 98,500.00 4,200.00

======== ========

ESTIMATED SURPLUS $11,500.00 $5,800.00

FIRST READING: MONDAY – SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

SECOND READING: MONDAY – OCTOBER 9, 2017

PUBLISHED: WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 1, 2017

James McRoberts/Town Board President

ATTEST: Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $85.52 -110217