Town of Lebanon 2019 Budget Appropriations Ordinance

Ordinance #75 “2019” Budget Appropriations Ordinance.

An ordinance making appropriations for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019 and levying property tax for the year 2017.

Be it ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota.

Section 1. That the following sums of money, or as much therefore as may be authorized by law, as may be needed for deemed to be necessary to defray expenses and liabilities of the town and the same is hereby appropriated for the corporate purposes and objects of said town here after specified of the fiscal year commencing on the First day of January 2019 and ending on the Thirty-first day of December 2019.

General Fund: 2019 2018

*410 General Government

411.5 Contingency$3,000.00$5,000.00

414 Financial Administration32,000.0034,100.00

===================

Total General Government 35,000.00 39,100.00

*420 Public Safety

422 Fire500.00500.00

======================

Total Public Safety 500.00 500.00

*430 Public Works

431 Hwys, Streets & Lights16,000.009,000.00

432 Sanitation & Dumps100.00500.00

=====================

Total Public Works 16,100.00 9,500.00

*450 Culture & Recreation

452 Parks/ 456 Auditorium 5,000.00 9,000.00

==================

Total Culture & Recreation 5,000.00 9,000.00

*491 Misc.

(Publishing Fees & Building Repair) 13,000.00 9,500.00

TOTAL BUDGET 69,600.00 67,600.00

Be it further ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota.

Section 2. That a summary of the appropriated amounts and means of financing them be attached to said ordinance.

General Fund: 2019 2018

310 TAXES 39,000.00 37,500.00

330 INTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUE 24,000.00 25,000.00

340 CHARGES FOR GOODS & SERVICES 100.00 100.00

360 MISC REVENUE 6,500.00 5,000.00

=================

TOTAL MEANS OF FINANCE 69,600.00 67,600.00

Be it further ordained by the Town of Lebanon, South Dakota

Section 3. The Finance Officer is hereby authorized and directed to certify said tax levy to the County Auditor of Potter Co. State of South Dakota to the end that the same be spread and assessed as provided by law.

2019 2018

LIQUOR SEWER LIQUOR SEWER

ENTERPRISE FUNDS: FUND FUND FUND FUND

CASH BALANCE –

EST. REVENUE$106,000.00$10,000.00$110,000.00$10,000.00

LESS APPROPRIATIONS-

EXPENSES99,600.005,000.0098,500.004,200.00

============== ==============

ESTIMATED SURPLUS $64,000.00 $5,000.00 $11,500.00 $5,800.00

FIRST READING: MONDAY – SEPTEMBER 10, 2018

SECOND READING: MONDAY- OCTOBER 8, 2018

PUBLISHED: THURSDAY – JANUARY 10, 2019

James McRoberts/Town Board President

ATTEST: Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $86.49

-011019