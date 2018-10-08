Town of Lebanon held regular meeting

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

September 10, 2018

Monthly meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8:00PM. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, and Trudo. Also present were James Lembke, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the August 6, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, minutes of the meeting were approved with one spelling correction. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of August and current bills for the month of September were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (August) $3143.34, Krueger’s Food Fair 276.79, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 64.75, Johnson Bros. of SD 344.92, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1884.00, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 748.13, Jerome Beverage Inc. 152.30, Watertown Wholesale 43.51,

Republic National Distributing Co. 306.34, Dakota Tom’s 302.25, Coca Cola 53.38, Pepsi 185.03, Prairie Stop 163.80, MDU 317.18, Venture Communications 202.66, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 23.14, Hoven Media – Ad 30.25, Potter Co. News – Ad 33.00, SD Dept. of Revenue 421.20, Mid Dakota Water 60.00, Reuer Sainitation 64.79.

Bills Payable General Account: Lebanon Repair-Maintenance on Generator $205.00, Maintenance Wages (August) 867.51, Finance Officer Wages (August) 319.40, SD Unemployment Insurance Division 154.70, Potter Co. Hwy Dept. –Fuel 29.04, New Creations – Time Cards 22.00, Gas N Goodies – Fuel 19.00, C & B Operations LLC – Generator Parts 408.18, Potter Co. News 12.04,

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply – Parts & Repairs 222.44, Hoven Co-Op – Fuel/Filter Generator 192.33, Gary Snow & Associates Inc. – Asbestos Check and Certificate for Old High School 600.00 ( Gary filed the Certificate with DENR in Pierre. Building was given the status of NO ASBESTOS FOUND), MDU 704.94, Venture Communications 42.20, Ron Simon (Maintenance/Supplies Truck) 214.00.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift 103.95.

Bar Business: Monthly Roundup will be held on Friday, September 28th at 7:30pm. Inventory will be taken on Monday October 1st at 10AM.

Old Business: Dan Trudo gave a report on the progress of getting the generator wired for electric and how close we are to having the project completed and fully operational

New Business: 1st Reading of the 2019 Budget Appropriations Ordinance was given. Board members were asked to take budget with them and bring back any changes or recommendations before approval at the regular monthly meeting to be held in October.

Open Discussion: With the small amounts of moisture received this year the well at the park has gone dry. Finance Officer was asked to contact Mid Dakota Water to get a quote on putting a water line into the park so this won’t be an issue in going forward and the park and campsites will have water available.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 9:16pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held October 8th at 8PM.

This will be our last meeting at 8PM then we will go back to our winter schedule of holding the meetings at 7PM.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $36.49

-100418