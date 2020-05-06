Town of Lebanon held regular meeting April 6

Unapproved minutes Lebanon

Town Board meeting

April 6, 2020

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were John Simon, Cindy Simon, Darrell Griese, Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, Hazel McRoberts, and Linda McRoberts.

Unapproved minutes form the March 10, 2020 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Unapproved bills payable for the end of March and current bills presented for the month of April were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, bills were approved as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (March) $3,147.39, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 61.24, Kreuger’s Food Fair 146.45, Dakota Tom’s 322.33, Northwest Beverage Inc. 913.15, Johnson Bros. of SD 289.59, Republic National Dist. Co. 378.00, Jerome Beverage Inc. 168.00, Coca Cola 255.30, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 720.85, Venture Communications 213.82, MDU 186.69, Mid Dakota Water 134.00, Reuer Sanitation 150.48, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 32.57, Dept of Revenue 791.69.

Bills Payable General Account: Finance Officer Wages (March) $319.40, Maintenance (March) 1,137.21, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 204.33, Cummings Sales & Service – Pump Maintenance 1,854.34, Schlachter Lumber – Hot Water Heater 238.05, Langer’s Family Foods 23.94, Potter Co. News 105.08, MDU 884.97, MDU – Legion 58.87, Venture Communications 42.51.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $322.89.

Bar Business: Still operating with off sale only and carry out food orders. Hazel and Linda are working daily shifts and Janice is still the curator of the water situation.

New Business: Discussion was held on the estimates that were turned in for repairs that need done at the finance office to repair the water damage that was done from a pipe in the ceiling bursting. All estimates were discussed and 2 of the people submitting estimates showed the board samples and what they planned on doing. After a discussion was held by a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, Darrell Griese was given the job of repairing the finance office. Motion passed. City maintenance personnel will help finance officer clean out old records, burn what can be burned and clean the building out so the project can be started. Board Trustee Ron Simon presented estimates for a new mower. The board is going to table that for now until after the pumps are properly running in the lift station and repairs are finished at the finance office. Then they will take up the discussion again.

Open discussion: It was brought up that Agtegra approached the board members and would like to cost share the repairs on the road coming into the elevator. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, the board agreed to help with cost sharing on the repairs. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, meeting was adjourned at 9:17pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held at 8pm on Monday, May 4, 2020.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

