Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Aug. 5

Unapproved minutes Lebanon

Town Board meeting

August 5, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were town board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Sandy Cordell, Jenny Trudo, Jim Lembke, Hazel McRoberts, Jan Oaks, Steve Smith, Royce Simon, and John Simon.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the July 8, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved with one spelling correction. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of July and current bills for the month of August were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (July) $3,242.77, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 33.65, Kreuger’s Food Fair 393.54, Coca Cola 100.00, Dakota Tom’s 430.03, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,274.20, Johnson Bros of SD 411.78, Republic National Dist. Co. 567.22, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 1,147.22, Jerome Beverage Inc. 272.65, Prairie Stop 163.80, MDU 337.58, Venture Communications 239.58, Dept. of Revenue 460.73, Servall 49.44, Reuer Sanitation 64.79.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (July) $1,357.93, Finance Officer Wages (July) 319.40, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Hanson’s Inc. 271.43, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 230.95, Gas N Goodies 30.03, True Value Hardware 99.98, Schlachter Lumber Inc. 13.38, Potter Co. News 82.00, SD Lottery 100.00, Mid Dakota Water 2550.00, Venture Communications 43.01, MDU 660.92.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU-Sewer Lift $401.66.

Bar Business: Monthly Round Up will be held on Friday, August 30th at 7:30pm.

New Business: Discussion was brought up on the addition on the bar again. It has been decided by public and some board members opinions that there will not be an addition at this time. In going forward though board did approve getting estimates for updating the wiring in the bar and to have the estimates available at the next town board meeting to discuss.

By a motion of Simon/2nd by Lembke, the old truck and old tractor has been declared surplus property. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, meeting was adjourned at 9:27pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on September 9, 2019 at 8pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $25.34

-091219