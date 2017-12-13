Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Dec. 6

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board Meeting

December 6, 2017

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:00pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Also present were Jim Lembke, Steve Smith and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from November 6, 2017 were gone over. By a motion Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved with one correction to change the date that was published as out next meeting be held on Dec. 4, 2017 and because of acclimate weather the meeting was held on December 6, 2017. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of November and current bills for the month of December were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/ 2nd by Trudo, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (November) $3,559.99, Lebanon Bar (Petty Cash) 217.36, Krueger’s Food Fair 442.57, Langer’s 5.51, Prairie Stop 109.20, Dakota Tom’s 304.05, Coca Cola 153.70, Northwest Beverage Inc. 3,049.35, Contraband LLC 360.00, Republic National Distributing Co. 280.75, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 491.65, Johnson Bros. 282.14, Jerome Beverage Inc. 280.35, Pepsi 303.42, Venture Communications 192.29, MDU 231.82, Servall Uniform & Linen 25.34, Mid Dakota Water 48.50, Reuer Sanitation 129.58, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 511.03.

Bills Payable General Account: Ace Hardware $13.07, Maintenance Wages (November) 70.19, Finance Officer Wages (November) 319.40, Zuber (Furnace Repair) 68.65, SDML (Annual Committee Dues) 80.00, Venture Communications 42.29, MDU 931.21, Litigation Wages (2nd half of year) 960.44, John Simon Construction (Sidewalk Repair) 5,102.05.

Bar Business: Come celebrate the evening for the Longbranch’s Annual Christmas Supper on Friday, December 15 at 6:30pm. We will be serving Traditional Oyster Stew, Potato, and Tomato Soup. After your tummy is full sit back and enjoy our Musical Fun night and help us celebrate this wonderful time of the Christmas Season. Monthly Round-Up Supper will be held on Friday, December 29th at 7:30pm and Inventory will be taken on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 10am. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, Jan will get someone to general maintenance in the men’s and women’s restrooms at the bar. Motion passed.

New Business: Sewer bills were again discussed. After a lengthy discussion by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, Potter Co will be sent an annual bill for sewer at the County Shop that is in Lebanon. Motion passed.

Ron Simon addressed the current problems with violations of Code Enforcement in the Town. He has contacted Mike Olson of Aberdeen who goes around and assesses the conditions that are existing in towns and presents them to the board and then as a third party enforces the codes that are in the existing towns’ ordinances that are in violation. Mike will be attending the monthly board meeting that will be held in January and discuss the process, fees if any that he charges and the process of getting the ordinances in compliance. Please come to meeting to listen to this informative session and to voice your views on the situation.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:27pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on January 8, 2018 at 7pm.

With that being said we close yet another year. All of your board trustees and myself want you wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

