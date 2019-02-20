Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Feb. 11

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

February 11, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, and Trudo. Also present were Jim Lembke, Royce Simon, Hazel McRoberts, Janice Oaks, and Steve Smith.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the January 7, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of January and current bills for the month of February were discussed. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (January) $3,333.78, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 128.02, Pepsi 418.26, Krueger’s Food Fair 277.70, Coca Cola 1,030.82, Johnson Bros of SD 319.64, Republic National Dist. Co. 212.06, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,471.60, Jerome Beverage Inc. 171.25, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 944.56,

Contraband LLC 280.00, Prairie Stop 163.80, Dakota Tom’s 229.42, Venture Communications 209.04, MDU 231.94, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.72, Hoven Media – Ad 5.00, SD Dept. of Revenue 460.81, Mid Dakota Water 55.50, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating Inc. –Walk In Cooler Repairs 139.97.

Bills Payable General Account: Hoven Co-Op $591.32, Brendy Baus – Work on Generator 130.00, Maintenance (January) 217.94, Finance Officer Wages (January) 319.40, Plains Commerce Bank-Safety Deposit Box Annual Fee 30.00, Potter Co. News 117.59, Schlachter Lumber Inc. – Bar Repairs 387.73, Marty’s Repair Service – Labor 214.20, Hoven Co-Op – Diesel Fuel 1,026.80, Venture Communications 42.40, MDU 1,056.15, Rachelle Griese – Reimburse Office Supplies 79.66.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $129.36.

Bar Business: Darts are still in full swing and 4 – 4 person teams will be representing the Lebanon Dart League at State February 19-24 in Sioux Falls. Members attending will be competing in Singles, Doubles, and Team play. We wish them the best of luck and a good time. Monthly Round Up Supper will be held on Friday the 22nd at 7:30pm and Inventory will be taken on Friday March 1st at 10am.

New Business: Discussion was held on replacing the stool in the finance office. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, Marty will be asked to do it at his earliest convenience. Motion passed.

Bill for the spray on insulation/sealer for the auditorium/legion roof was presented by Ron Simon. After discussion on the bill and how it should be paid, a motion was made by Simon/2nd by Kilian to agree to split the bill in 1/3 and all parties will be responsible for 500.00. Motion passed.

Discussion was brought up on the town donating something per dart team going to state as a thank you for supporting the municipal bar and playing in the Lebanon League. After a lengthy discussion amount was agreed on. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Kilian, $50.00 per team will be given as a token of their appreciation. Motion passed.

Open discussion: Discussion was held on a good time for all employees and a guest to get together for our annual meal we have together since football season is completed and everyone would be able to attend on a Sunday if they choose to do so. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Simon, date has been set to meet at Dakota Haus in Hoven on Sunday March 10th at 6pm. Finance officer will make the reservation and will contact employees on a definite count at the March 4th town board meeting. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Kilian, meeting was adjourned at 8:25pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly town board meeting will be held on Monday March 4th at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $40.44

-022119