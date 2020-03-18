Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Feb. 6

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

February 6, 2020

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, Royce Simon, and Hazel McRoberts.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the January 6, 2020 meeting were read. By a motion of Simon/ 2nd by Tennant, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of January and present bills presented for the month of February were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/ 2nd by Lembke, bills were approved as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (January) $3,626.70, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 83.33, Kreuger’s Food Fair 254.82, Pepsi 215.67, Coca Cola 455.53, North West Beverage Inc. 1,521.45, Johnson Bros. of SD 247.40, Dakota Tom’s 389.14,

Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 652.45, Republic National Distributing Co. LLC 220.44, Potter Co. News 8.00, Dept of Revenue 444.99, Mid Dakota Water 46.75, Hoven Media Inc. 14.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 20.50, Reuer Sanitation 75.24, Venture Communication 214.00, MDU 224.64.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (January) $1,347.64, Finance Officer Wages (January) 319.40, Mid Dakota Water 42.00, Reuer Sanitation 75.24, Plains Commerce Bank 30.00, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating Inc. 2,592.34, Potter Co. News 14.74, Venture Communications 42.51, MDU 1,002.06, Brendon Baus 50.00.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $353.42.

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up Birthday Supper will be held on Friday, February 29th at 7:30pm. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, as a “Thank You” to all the people that pay league darts and support the Municipal Bar every week, the town will give them 12.50 per person to use toward their State Dart Fees or to spend how ever they would like. We appreciate your loyalty and support. Motion passed.

New Business: Ron Simon and Jim McRoberts attended the Potter Co. PDM plan meeting and updates that were made in the program. They explained what they learned and what we need to do as a Township in Potter Co. to update our current PDM and how to file it with the county office in Gettysburg. They also encouraged anyone that can attend these meetings to do so. The next meeting of the Potter Co. PDM planning committee will be on February 20th at 10 am in the Lebanon Legion Hall. Please attend if you can.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/ 2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:55pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $29.30

-031920