Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Jan. 6

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

January 6, 2020

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Royce Simon, Janice Oaks, and Steve Smith.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the December 2, 2019 meeting were read. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Simon, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of December and current bills for the month of January were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as follows.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (December) $3,480.61, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 1,476.17, Prairie Stop 218.40, Kreuger’s Food Fair 550.25, Pepsi 206.43, Dakota Tom’s 16.66, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,447.75, Coca Cola 281.20, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 1,259.29, Republic National Distributing Co. LLC 514.26, Johnson Bros. of SD 325.41, Contraband LLC 360.00,

Jerome Beverage Inc. 322.50, MDU 194.74, Venture Communications 211.15, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 32.88, Watertown Wholesaler 80.95, Hoven Media Inc.-Ad 72.10, Dakota Electric-Repair Motion Sensor 379.70, Dept of Revenue 437.15, Reuer Sanitation-Nov/Dec 141.09, Mid Dakota Water-Oct/Nov/Dec 188.75.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (December) $450.00, Finance Officer Wages (December) 319.40, Dean’s Repair-Battery 151.12, Potter Co. News 59.32, DENR Annual Membership Fees 50.00, SD Unemployment Ins. Division 329.88, Gas N Goodies-Fuel 47.01, DP & Control-Annual Inspection Fee 560.00, MDU 862.27, Venture Communications 42.88, Mid Dakota Water-Legion Nov/Dec 98.75.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $336.40.

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up Birthday Supper will be held on Jan. 31st and there will also be a New Year’s Eve Party that night. February 8th there will be a Draw Doubles Dart Tournament held. For more information call the bar at 605-768-2187. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, proposal from Zuber Refrigeration & Heating Inc. for replacing the condensing unit for the walk-in-cooler at the bar for $2,000.00 has been accepted. Motion passed. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, proposal on bar front door from Schlachter’s was accepted. Motion passed.

New Business: Assignment & Wages for 2020 were set and accepted by a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo and are as follows. Motion passed.

ASSIGNMENTS:

Board President: James McRoberts

Finance Officer: Rachelle Griese

Co-Chairs: Pat Lembke, Ronald Simon, Karen Tennant, and Dan Trudo.

Official Legal Advisor: Austin B. Hoffman, Hoven, SD

Official Legal Depository: Plains Commerce Bank, Hoven, SD

Official Newspaper: Potter Co. News, Gettysburg, SD

Streets/Maintenance: McRoberts, Simon, and Trudo

Auditorium/Municipal Bar: Lembke and Tennant

WAGES:

Board Trustees: $40.00 per meeting attended

Finance Officer: $400.00 per month

Bar Manager: $1,600.00 per month with 10 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave can’t accumulate to more than 12 days.

Full Time Bar Employees: $9.75 per hour with 5 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave can’t accumulate to more than 12 days.

Part Time Bar Employees: $9.30 per hour with no benefits.

Summer Maintenance: $18.00 per hour.

Snow Removal & Truck Maintenance: (Winter months only) $20.00 per hour.

Auditorium/Legion Maintenance: Set fee at $100.00 each time it is cleaned for an event.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/ 2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:55pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on February 6th, 2020 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $43.24

-031920