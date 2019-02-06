Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Jan. 7

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

January 7, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, and Trudo. Absent Simon. Also present were Steve Smith, James Lembke, Hazel McRoberts, and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the December 3, 2018 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Kilian, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of December and current bills presented for January were discussed. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved for payment except the bill issued by Logan’s Electric which was tabled and will be discussed at the next regular monthly meeting. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (December) $3,433.37, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 425.92, Kreuger’s Food Fair 530.56, National Pen Co. 229.84, Republic National Distributing Co. 431.30, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,557.75, Jerome Beverage Inc. 215.00, Dakota Tom’s 282.77,

Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 702.92, Coca Cola 139.45, Venture Communications 201.87, MDU 183.08, Dept. of Revenue 506.23, Mid Dakota Water 116.50, Reuer Sanitation 129.58, Hoven Media 19.25, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.30, Potter Co. News 66.00.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (December) $126.52, Finance Officer Wages (December) 319.40, Marty’s Repair Service LLC 2,019.60, B & R Truck Repair Inc. 1,423.68, DENR – Annual Fee 50.00, Potter Co. News 73.73, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 103.56, Schlachter Lumber Inc. 206.59,

SDML – Annual Membership 79.19, SD Assoc. of Code Enforcement – Annual Membership 40.00, SD Governmental Finance Officer’s Assoc. – Annual Membership 40.00, SD Dept. of Labor & Regulations – Unemployment Insurance Division 169.38, Potter Co. Auditor – NECOG dues 57.60, Venture Communications 42.41, MDU 795.16.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $94.25.

Bar Business: Monthly Round up Supper will be held on Friday the 25th of January @ 7:30pm. Inventory will be taken at 10am on Friday the 1st of February. Discussion was brought up on replacing the toilet in the woman’s bathroom. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, Jan will commission out the work to be done in getting a new higher seated toilet. Motion passed.

New Business: 2019 Assignments and Wages were discussed and the following have been adopted and approved by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo. Motion passed.

ASSIGNMENTS:

Board President: James McRoberts Finance Officer: Rachelle Griese

Co-Chairs: Pat Kilian, Pat Lembke, Ronald Simon, and Dan Trudo

Official Legal Advisor: Austin B. Hoffman – Hoven, SD

Official Depository: Plains Commerce Bank – Hoven, SD

Official Newspaper: Potter Co. News – Gettysburg, SD

Streets/Maintenance: McRoberts, Simon, and Trudo

Municipal Bar: Kilian and Lembke

WAGES:

Board Trustees: $40.00 per meeting attended.

Finance Officer: $400.00 per month.

Bar Manager: $1600.00 per month with 10 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave can’t accumulate to more than 12 days.

Full Time Bar Employees: $9.10 per hour with 5 paid vacation days and 6 paid sick leave days. Sick leave cant accumulate to more than 12 days.

Part Time Bar Employees: $9.10 per hour with no benefits.

Summer Maintenance: $18.00 per hour.

Snow Removal & Truck Maintenance (Winter Months Only): $20.00 per hour.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:25pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday February 4th, 2019 at 7PM.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

