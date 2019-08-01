Town of Lebanon held regular meeting July 8

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

July 8, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Lola Russell, Carolynn Titze, Pat Kilian, Janice Oaks, Hazel McRoberts, Steve Smith, Jim Lembke, Jenny Trudo, and Royce Simon.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the June 10, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of June and current bills for the month of July were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Coca Cola $232.73, Dakota Tom’s 287.08, Bar Wages (June) 3,383.59, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 95.82, Krueger’s Food Fair 170.64, Jason Fraizer-Beer Wagon 150.00, Pepsi 241.32, Prairie Stop 163.80, Coca Cola 332.23, Dakota Tom’s 373.24, Jerome Beverage Inc. 288.80, Hettinger Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 1,003.81, Contraband LLC 130.00, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,521.65, MDU 242.22, Venture Communications 209.58, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.30, Department of Revenue 472.20, Mid Dakota Water 46.75, Reuer Sanitation 64.79.

Bills Payable General Account: Board Trustees Litigation Fee (Jan-Jun) $997.38, Maintenance Wages (June) 905.82, Finance Officer Wages (June) 319.40, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Schlachter Lumber 785.84, Hoven Co-Op 109.37, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 39.97, Marty’s Repair Service 612.00, Potter Co. News 90.23, SD Dept of Labor & Regulations 155.36, Napa Auto Parts 61.58, Gas N Goodies 29.09, Dakota Pump 704.08, Venture Communications 42.29, MDU 632.83.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $498.68

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up Supper will be on Friday, July 26th at 7:30pm. Please join us for an afternoon and evening of FUN on Saturday, July 27th. Annual Bean Bag Tournament will be held at 1pm with registration fee of $10.00 per person. Then music will be provided by Terry Axsom in the evening sponsored by the Lebanon Booster Club. Any questions call the Lebanon Bar at 768-2187.

Old Business: ATM for the Municipal Bar has been ordered and will be up and running soon.

New Business: Lola Russell approached the board with a proposal to purchase the Legion from the Lebanon Ladies Auxiliary. Lola explained that they were disbanding and so they were going to give the town the first right to purchase the building for $1.00. Lola had a spread sheet that she presented the board with the cost of running the building and the revenue that it has brought in in the past. After a brief discussion, the board unanimously decided to accept the offer and purchase the legion. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, the Town will purchase the Legion Hall for $1.00. Motion passed. Thank you, Auxiliary, for this opportunity.

Open discussion: Pat Lembke again brought up the proposal to add an addition on to the existing bar. She is looking for input from anyone in the municipality on their views good or bad, but some feedback would be extremely helpful considering the board is at an standstill on this option. To state your opinion or to give comments contact Pat Lembke – board trustee or come to the next monthly meeting. Thank you. We value your opinion.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 9:10pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on August 5, 2019 at 8PM.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

-080119