Town of Lebanon held regular meeting July 9

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town

Board Meeting

July 9, 2018

Monthly meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, and Trudo. Absent Simon. Also present were Jim Lembke, Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, and Hazel McRoberts.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the June 4, 2018 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of June and current bills for the month of July were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (June) $3,196.52, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 36.64, Krueger’s Food Fair 303.56, Jason Frazier – Beer Wagon Rental 150.00, Prairie Stop 109.20, Republic National Distributing Co. 310.47, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,377.15, Jerome Beverage Inc. 327.50, Johnson Bros. of SD 347.80, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 865.73, Pepsi 211.20, Dakota Tom’s 270.02, Coca Cola 143.95, MDU 273.18, Venture Communications 202.51, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 22.97, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Mid Dakota Water (June/July) 107.50, SD Dept. of Revenue 472.11.

Bills Payable General Account: Finance Officer – Finance Officer School June 6, 7 & 8th. $852.40, Maintenance Wages – June 1,457.55, Finance Officer Wages – June 319.40, Potter Co. Hwy Dept. – Diesel Fuel 232.60, C & B Operations – Maintenance 86.58, Napa Auto Parts – Maintenance 31.86, Gas N Goodies – Unleaded Gas 51.52, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply – Maintenance 18.93, Potter Co. News 32.18, SD Federal Property Agency – Generator/Building 4,600.00, John Simon Construction – Concrete Slab for Generator Building 1,582.04, Venture Communications 42.25, MDU 624.49.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $169.91.

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up Supper will be held on Friday, July 27th at 7:30pm and inventory will be taken on Wednesday, August 1st at 9am.

Old Business: Inquiries are coming in for the demolition and removal of the old high school. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, board claimed the high school and all contents Surplus for Disposal. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, meeting was adjourned at 8:50pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, August 6th at 8pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $28.22

-072618