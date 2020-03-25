Town of Lebanon held regular meeting March 10

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

March 10, 2020

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Absent Lembke. Also present were Steve Smith, Janice Oaks and Hazel McRoberts.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the February 6, 2020 were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved with two typographical errors. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of February and current bills submitted for the month of March were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (February) $2,923.90, Lebanon Bar -Petty Cash 470.90, Kreuger’s Food Fair 436.26, Pepsi 277.29, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,290.75, Jerome Beverage Inc. 258.75, Johnson Bros. of SD 683.74, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 835.10, Republic National Dist. Company 269.52, Langer’s Family Foods 44.94, Dakota Tom’s 63.14, Venture Communications 213.55, Marty’s Repair Service LLC – Cleaning Ice Machine 143.38, Hoven Hardware 36.94, Servall Uniform & Linen Co. 25.95, Reuer Sanitation 75.24.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance (February) $1,220.00, Finance Officer (February) 319.40, MDU 401.00, Reuer Sanitation 75.24, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply (Repairs Water Lines Finance Office) 276.03, Schlachter Lumber Inc. (Repairs Water Lines Finance Office) 288.65, Potter Co. Auditor-NECOG Dues 57.60, Venture Communications 42.51, MDU 834.63, Joyce Siebrasse (12 mo. Building rental for Town owned equipment) 1,200.00, Marty’s Repair Service, LLC (Repairs to Finance Office) 843.00.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $291.73

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up will be held on Friday, March 27 at 7:30pm. Wednesday, April 1st will be Quarterly Inventory at 10:00AM.

Old Business: Ron Simon and Karen Tennant were unopposed in the position of Town Board Trustee. They will be re-instated at the regular monthly meeting in May and their new 3 year term will begin at that time.

New Business: Damaged office equipment from all the water at the finance office was discussed. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, finance officer was given permission to purchase needed items before the settlement funds came from the insurance company. Motion passed.

Open discussion: Contract drawn up for the purpose of Street Maintenance 12 months of the year buy the Potter Co. Hwy Dept was discussed. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, all were in favor and James McRoberts, President and Rachelle Griese, Finance Officer signed said contract. Motion passed. Ron Simon will hand deliver the contract to the Potter Co. Auditors office ensuring that a copy is made and presented back to the finance officer so it can be recorded.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, meeting was adjourned at 8:32pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on April 6th at 8PM. Please note the change in time to the summer schedule.

ATTEST: Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

