Town of Lebanon held regular meeting March 5

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

March 5, 2018

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:00 pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, Jim Lembke and Royce Simon.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the February 8, 2018 meeting were gone over, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of February and current bills for the month of March were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (February) $3,644.50, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 64.39, Krueger’s Food Fair 41.24, Republic National Distributing Co. 248.45, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,181.60, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 493.37, Jerome Beverage Inc. 59.90, Coca Cola 95.82, Dakota Tom’s 91.92, Venture Communications 192.12, MDU 178.30, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 300.32, Reuer’s Sanitation 64.79, Mid Dakota Water 62.75, Servall Uniform & Linen 25.34.

Bills Payable General Account: Finance Officer Wages (February) $319.40, Potter Co. News 29.31, Venture Communications 42.54, MDU 787.84.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU (Sewer Lift) $159.30.

Bar Business: St. Pattys Day Supper will be held on the 17th a 7:30 pm and monthly Round Up will be on the 30th at 7:30pm. Inventory will be taken on April 2nd at 10am.

Old Business: We went over the Preliminary Building Ordinance that was drawn up by Mike Olson. Ordinance #75 had its first reading and will be published in the paper for viewing. As a resident of the town if you have any input or concerns over the ordinance contact any board member or come to the next regular meeting to voice your views.

New Business: Dist. 7 meeting will be held in Selby on Thursday March 22nd. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, it was agreed on the town will pay for the meal for members to attend if they would like to. Finance Officer will get a final head count on persons attending and submit to SDML on or before the 15th of March. Motion passed.

By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Kilian, finance officer will have Sewer Payment Books printed and sent to residents of the town. This will make the residents responsible for paying and mailing in their payment on time. All books will be numbered and the beginning past due amount, if applicable, on sewer bill will be entered into the book before they are mailed out. Motion passed.

At 8:38pm board convened into Executive Session to discuss personal performance. At 9:06pm board reconvened.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Kilian, the meeting was adjourned at 9:10pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday April 9, 2018 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $32.54

-040518