Town of Lebanon held regular meeting March 5

Unapproved Minutes Lebanon

Town Board Meeting

March 5, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, and Trudo. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Royce Simon, Steve Smith, James Lembke, and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the February 11, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of February and current bills for the month of March were discussed. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (February) 3027.83, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 140.12, Krueger’s Food Fair 293.71, Coca Cola 109.73, Dakota Tom’s 170.40, Johnson Bros. 325.71, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 559.69, Republic National Distributing Co., LLC 149.90, Northwest Beverage Inc. 844.45, Jerome Beverage Inc. 325.35, MDU 200.81, Venture Communications 209.55, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.30, Reuer Sanitation 64.79.

Bills payable general account: New Creations – Vouchers 116.86, Lebanon Legion Auxiliary (repairs to roof) 500.00, Maintenance (February) 1006.51, Finance Officer Wages (February) 319.40, Potter Co. News 98.85, Venture Communications 42.40, MDU 914.71.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 140.58.

Bar Business: Jan reported that there will be a St. Patricks Day Appreciation Supper with Irish Stew and the fixings at 7:30pm on the 16th of March. Saturday March 23rd a Draw Doubles Dart Tournament will be held starting at 2pm. Call the bar for pre-registration or questions if you have any. Monthly round-up will be on Friday the 29th at 7:30 pm and inventory will be taken Monday morning at 10am on April 1st. Jan Oaks brought up the wages for the full time monthly employee again and wanted the board to just clarify their justification on their decision that was made. After a very long discussion adjustments will be considered as time goes on with monthly reports. Dart league discussion was again brought up and by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, it was decided to also compensate all league players, not just those that attend state as requested by Simon, $ 12.50 per person as a “thank you “ for their continued support of the Municipal bar and the dart league. Motion passed.

Old Business: Dan reported that Cummings came and the generator is up and running. Cummings will be sending a quote for an annual inspection agreement and that will be presented for approval at the April meeting. Reservations were made for the Christmas Party to be held at Dakota Haus on March 10th at 6pm and reservations were made for the Annual District 7 meeting to be held on Wednesday March 27th in Mobridge.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:50pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on April 8, 2019 at 7PM since the 1st falls on a Monday.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once time at the total approximate cost of $32.90

-040419