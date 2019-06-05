Town of Lebanon held regular meeting May 6

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

May 6, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Also present were Connie Kiernan, Royce Simon, James Lembke, Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, Karen Tennant, Hazel McRoberts and Curt Hamburger.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the April 8, 2019 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of April and current bills for the month of April were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as listed. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (April) $3,354.41, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 67.04, Krueger’s Food Fair 16.07, Pepsi 207.33, Dakota Tom’s 215.00, Northwest Beverage Inc. 986.85, Republic National Distributing Co. 264.31, Johnson Bros. of SD 226.00, Jerome Beverage Inc. 176.50, Coca Cola 158.93, Hettinger Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 531.74, Venture Communications 208.81, MDU 77.91, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, SD Dept. of Revenue 387.49, Servall 24.30, Mid Dakota Water 46.75.

Bills Payable General Account: New Creations $139.88, SD Workman’s Comp Fund 36.00, Maintenance Wages (April) 616.89, Finance Officer Wages (April) 319.40, Potter Co. News 32.90, Schlachter Lumber 12.75, Venture Communications 42.29, MDU 590.89, Postmaster (Stamps) 110.00.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $155.16

At this time, Potter Co. Sheriff Curt Hamburger joined the meeting. Curt was given the floor. Curt discussed a cost sharing program for splitting the cost of fuel that is used by the current Deputy Sheriff that resides in Hoven. On an average $530.00 dollars has been used to cover Hoven, Tolstoy, Lebanon and the rest of Potter Co. per month. Hamburger proposed that if the board would be willing to split the cost 4 ways that they would be appreciative of the help that we would be offering. This would be approximately $132.50 per mo or $1,590.00. After board discussion a motion was made by Simon/2nd by Trudo to contribute 1,600.00 on the 1st of January 2020 to help defray fuel costs. Motion passed. Hamburger then thanked the board and residents present at the meeting and departed the meeting.

Bar Business: Round Up will be held on Friday May 31st at 7:30pm and Inventory will also be taken on the 31st around 9pm. Continuing monthly inventory was brought up and discussed. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, it was decided that monthly inventory will be taken in May and June yet and then the Bar inventory will continue with a quarterly inventory which will take place the end of March, June, September, and December of each year in going forward or until changed again when the board decides to do so. Motion passed. Next up for discussion was getting an ATM placed in the municipal bar. Finance officer presented different options on machines and costs with or without a maintenance agreement. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo board decided that finance officer can contact the company and make arrangements for getting an ATM set up. Motion passed. Board then discussed how much to charge as a transaction fee for using the ATM. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo it was agreed to set the fee at $2.50 per transaction. Motion passed.

Old Business: Finance officer read a formal letter of resignation that was submitted by Pat Kilian. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, Pat Kilian’s resignation was accepted and approved. Motion passed. Thus, leaving the 5th seat of the town board officially open for appointment. The board asked if anyone wanted to come forward and accept the position of board trustee to fill out the term for 1 year ending on the 31st of April 2020. Karen Tennant offered to accept the position if there wasn’t any opposition to her taking the opening. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Simon, Karen Tennant was appointed to the board with her 1 year term beginning at the regularly scheduled town board meeting which will be held on June 10th. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, meeting was adjourned at 9:51 pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on June 10, 2019 at 8PM.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $45.83

-060619