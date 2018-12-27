Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Nov. 12

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

November 12, 2018

Monthly meeting was called to order by James McRoberts at 7pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, and Simon. Absent Trudo. Also present were Jan Oaks, Steve Smith, Jim Lembke, and Hazel McRoberts who filled in and took notes of the meeting for Finance Officer while away on personal leave.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the October 8, 2018 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of October and current bills presented for the month of November were gone over. By a motion of Simon/ 2nd by Lembke, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (October) $3,528.50, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 244.80, Krueger’s Food Fair 35.62, Pepsi 166.25, Republic National Dist. Co. 285.80, Coca Cola 129.26, Northwest Beverage Inc. 2,047.05, Jerome Beverage Inc. 422.25, Johnson Bros. of SD 336.14, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 456.32, Langer’s Family Foods 63.95, Dakota Tom’s 206.34, MDU 232.45, Venture Communications 201.80, Hoven Hardware 28.88, Potter Co News 36.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 18.43, Mid Dakota Water 60.00, SD Dept of Revenue 621.52, Reuer Sanitation 129.58.

Bills Payable General Account: Gettysburg Post Office –Stamps $150.00, Maintenance Wages (October) 232.73, Finance Officer Wages (October) 319.40, Logan Electric 4,689.48, Schlachter Lumber Inc. 52.98, Hoven Co-Op (Generator Fuel 1,318.94/LP Contract 4,171.20) 5,490.14, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 10.77, Potter Co. News 36.46, DENR – Loan Installment #12 2,391.71, SDML Workman’s Comp 2019 Renewal 1,106.00, MDU 751.48, Venture Communications 850.46, Cummins Sales and Service 2,203.93.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $98.98

Bar Business: Jan reported that the month of November receipts were very good at the bar. Darts are going really well with standing room only and throwing in two shifts to get all the teams played in one night. Have had a good turn out with hunters this month too. Monthly Roundup will be on Friday November 30th at 7:30pm. Inventory will be Saturday December 1st at 10 am and the Annual Appreciation Christmas Party at the Longbranch will be Friday December 14th around 7pm.

Old Business: The generator is still not in operating conditions. Waiting for Logan’s and have had no response back from Kevin. Dan told Jim that he will continue to call Logan’s until he gets a reply.

New Business: Ron Simon reported the Big Truck was takend out to B & R’s on September 26, 2018 and as of today November 12, 2018 it still hasn’t been looked at or serviced. It was decided by the board that they would give B & R’s one more week and if nothing is done Ron will pick it up and take it somewhere else to be serviced.

Jan Oaks asked for a Spike License for the Legion and Booster Club Fun Night on November 16, 2018. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Kilian, license was approved. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, meeting was adjourned at 8:00pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday December 3, 2018 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $36.49

-122718