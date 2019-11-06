Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Oct. 7

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board meeting

October 7, 2019

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 8:00pm. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, Jim Lembke, Hazel McRoberts, and Cheryl Sauntner.

Cheryl Sauntner, Potter Co. Emergency Manager spoke with the board and residents about moving the now current Community Shelter from the Lutheran Church to the American Legion building which is now owned by the town. After a discussion of the pros to the plan by a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant the board unanimously agreed to have the Legion Hall designated as the new location for the Community Shelter. Next Cheryl talked about the Pre Disaster Mitigation Plan. She explained how it works and types of funding that would be able if we had a disaster.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the September 11, 2019 were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo the minutes were approved with 3 spelling errors. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of September and current bills for the month of October were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, all bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (September) $3,666.35, Kreuger’s Food Fair 269.72, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 146.30, Dakota Tom’s 231.11, Northwest Beverage Inc. 802.01, Johnson Bros. 294.05, Republic National Distributing Co. 416.99, Jerome Beverage Inc. 120.90, Coca Cola 204.50, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 1,057.35, Venture Communications 209.77, MDU 279.01, Hazel McRoberts -Cleaning Supplies 54.00, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Mid Dakota Water 65.75, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 23.58, Hoven Media-Ad 5.00, Potter Co. News-Ad 9.50, DOR 399.87.

Bills Payable General Account: Maintenance Wages (September) $443.75, Finance Officer Wages (September) 319.40, Aberdeen American News 262.00, Mid Dakota Water – Park 84.00, DENR-SLPF Installment on Loan 2,391.70, Potter Co. News 70.86, Schlachter Lumber 21.99, Hoven Co-Op 391.01, SD Dept. of Labor & Regulations 12.41, Venture Communications 85.64, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, MDU 617.93.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU – Sewer Lift $480.76

Bar Business: Jan reported that Dart League will be starting on Wednesday, October 23rd with 20 people playing this year. Monthly Round Up will be held on Friday October 25th at 7:30pm.

Old Business: By a motion of Simon/2nd by Trudo, Tennant Electric was awarded the bid for the work to be done at the Municipal Bar and Auditorium. They were the only business that turned in an estimate for both jobs to be completed. Motion passed. 2nd reading of the 2020 Budget was read. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, budget will be accepted as read. Motion passed.

New Business: Joyce Siebrasse offered the use of her shop in Town for the storage of the truck and town plow so that it will be housed out of the elements for the winter. She proposed a fee of $100.00 per month and carries a stipulation that the town will be responsible for insurance coverage on all the towns property in the shop while being used. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, the town will rent the shop. Motion carried. Finance officer will contact the insurance representative to check on coverage.

Contracting propane for the winter again for the auditorium and bar were discussed. It was decided that we will again purchase 3000 gal. of LP at the cash price. This has been working well for the town in the past years and so it only seems right that we should continue to do so. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, propane will be contracted. Motion passed. Finance officer will call Amber at Hoven Co-Op to get contract set up.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 9:55pm. Next regular meeting will be on Thursday, November 7th at 7pm. Please note that the day of the meeting and the time of the meeting has been changed.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $41.88

-110719