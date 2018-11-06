Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Oct. 8

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

October 8, 2018

Monthly meeting was called to order by James McRoberts at 8pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts, and Simon. Absent Trudo. Also present were Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, Jim Lembke, Hazel McRoberts, and Royce Simon.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the September 10, 2018 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Lembke, minutes of the meeting were approved. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of September and current bills for the month of October were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Bar Wages (September) $3,605.03, MDU 309.50, Venture Communications 202.46, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Mid Dakota Water 60.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 24.30, SD Dept. of Revenue 391.54, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 46.24, Krueger’s Food Fair 444.70, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,033.60,

Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 701.13, Jerome Beverage Inc. 8.50, Contraband LLC 260.00, Dakota Tom’s 289.89, Coca Cola 109.32, Johnson Bros. of SD 310.26, Republic National Distributing Co. 415.22, SD Lottery (Annual Renewal for Video Lottery Machines) 186.50.

Bills Payable General Account: Summer Park Maintenance-Wages $300.00, Maintenance-September 252.59, Finance Officer Wages-September 319.40, Hazelwood Enterprises-Flags 272.00,

Potter Co. News 40.44, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply 17.18, Potter Co. Mosquito Management -2018 Spraying 596.67, Zuber Refrigerator & Heating Inc. 78.29, Aberdeen American News 262.00, Venture Communications 42.20, MDU 559.84, Ron Simon – Fuel 105.00, Potter Co. Hwy Dept. – Fuel 29.04.

Bills Payable Sewer Account: MDU-Sewer Lift $98.55.

Bar Business: Dart League will start on the 17th at 7pm this month. We have a building full of teams competing on Wednesday nights. Pot Luck Supper will be on Friday the 26th at 7:30pm and inventory will be taken at 10am on November 1st, 2018.

Old Business: 2019 Budget Ordinance was gone over and by a motion of Simon/2nd by Kilian, budget was accepted as proposed. Motion passed.

Generator progress was discussed. Ron will get a hold of Logan’s and Cummings Sales to set up the final stage of making the generator fully operational.

Fall is here and winter will be upon us in no time, and with that in mind a discussion on placing a winter fill LP contract with Hoven Co-Op was discussed. By a motion of Kilan/2nd by Lembke, finance officer was directed to contact Amber Huber at the Co-Op and set up a winter fill contract for 3000 gallons at cash price. Motion passed.

Installing a water meter at the park was discussed again. Finance officer reported a quote of $2,650.00 from Mid Dakota Water to install water meter and hookup for park. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Simon, finance officer was directed by board to contact Mid Dakota Water and let them know that we will be wanting the meter put. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 9:12pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 7PM. Please mark your calendars with the change of day and time for the meeting.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

