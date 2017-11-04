Town of Lebanon held regular meeting Oct. 9

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

October 9, 2017

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:03pm. Present were board members Kilian, McRoberts, Simon and Trudo. Absent Lembke. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Steve Smith, Janice Oaks, Cindy Simon and John Simon.

Reading of the minutes from the Sept. 11, 2017 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of September and current bills for the month of October were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Kilian, bills were approved for payment as follows. Motion passed.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Wages (Sept.) $3,940.49, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 111.20, Krueger’s Food Fair 286.71, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1,079.25, Republic National Dist. Co. 291.19, Jerome Beverage Inc. 314.80, Johnson Bros. 291.10, Dakota Tom’s 109.77, Coca Cola 91.32, Langer’s 67.36, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 638.20, Contraband LLC 239.92, MDU 288.60, Venture Communications 192.36, Hoven Media Inc. 5.00, Potter Co. News 7.50, Mid Dakota Water 48.50, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 326.38, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 22.97, Reuer Sanitation 64.79.

Bills Payable General Account: Hoven Co-Op (Winter LP Contract) $2,319.56, Finance Officer Wages (Sept.) 319.40, Reuer Sanitation 64.79, Aberdeen American News 242.82, Venture Communications 42.12, MDU 736.51.

Bar Business: Monthly Round-Up will be held at 7:30pm on Friday, October 27th at 7pm. Inventory will be taken on Wednesday, November 1st at 10am. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, finance officer was given the ok to purchase a new adding machine for the bar. Motion passed.

Old Business: Tables on cost share at the Legion have been tabled for more discussion. The 2nd reading of the 2018 budget by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo was accepted. All were in favor, motion passed. After hearing a quote for sidewalk work on a section south of the bar from John Simon by a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, John will replace the sidewalk as discussed. Motion passed.

New Business: By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Trudo, it was decided to pay Linda McRoberts $300.00 for maintaining the restrooms at the park and the tennis courts for the summer. Thank you Linda for job you do so well. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Kilian/2nd Simon, meeting was adjourned at 9:17pm. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on November 6, 2017 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese/Finance Officer

Town of Lebanon

